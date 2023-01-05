First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $31.51

Shares of First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.51 and last traded at $31.59, with a volume of 231 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMBH shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

First Mid Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $642.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04.

First Mid Bancshares Announces Dividend

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.77 million. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 25.05%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total value of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,870,000 after buying an additional 21,891 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Mid Bancshares by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 933,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,938,000 after purchasing an additional 77,601 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

