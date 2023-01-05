First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,070,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the November 30th total of 6,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.0 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Down 1.2 %

FFIN stock opened at $33.65 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares has a twelve month low of $32.53 and a twelve month high of $53.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.86 and its 200-day moving average is $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $135.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

FFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Insider Activity at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.94 per share, for a total transaction of $147,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 902,057 shares in the company, valued at $33,321,985.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.59 per share, for a total transaction of $37,590.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,306 shares of company stock worth $196,941 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Financial Bankshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFIN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 115.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 62.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9,673.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 53.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

