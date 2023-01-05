First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 4,910,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on FBP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of First BanCorp. stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First BanCorp. Announces Dividend

First BanCorp. ( NYSE:FBP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.86 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First BanCorp. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Insider Transactions at First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $316,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,667,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First BanCorp.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 91.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First BanCorp. by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in First BanCorp. in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides various financial services for retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

