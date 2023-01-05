Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD) Short Interest Update

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. (NASDAQ:FEXD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Fintech Ecosystem Development Stock Performance

Shares of FEXD stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $10.27. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,592. Fintech Ecosystem Development has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the third quarter valued at about $10,060,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at about $9,459,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 587,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fintech Ecosystem Development by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 383,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Fintech Ecosystem Development in the first quarter valued at about $2,469,000.

About Fintech Ecosystem Development

Fintech Ecosystem Development Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the financial technology sector in South Asia.

