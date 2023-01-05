Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $90.22

Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 90.22 ($1.09) and traded as high as GBX 91.60 ($1.10). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.10), with a volume of 99,935 shares traded.

Finsbury Food Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £119.95 million and a P/E ratio of 1,132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 90.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.10.

Finsbury Food Group Company Profile

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as speciality breads, buns and rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, doughnuts, celebration cakes, and sharing and snacking cakes, as well as gluten-free bread.

Featured Stories

