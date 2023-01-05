Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,900 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the November 30th total of 75,100 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Finch Therapeutics Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNCH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Finch Therapeutics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Finch Therapeutics Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Finch Therapeutics Group Price Performance

FNCH opened at $0.48 on Thursday. Finch Therapeutics Group has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 6.56 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Finch Therapeutics Group Company Profile

Finch Therapeutics Group ( NASDAQ:FNCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Finch Therapeutics Group had a negative net margin of 6,431.16% and a negative return on equity of 52.79%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Finch Therapeutics Group will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company's lead candidate is CP101, an orally administered microbiome capsule that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection, as well as for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus.

Further Reading

