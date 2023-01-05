Financial Survey: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) & PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) and PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Delcath Systems and PetVivo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Delcath Systems presently has a consensus price target of $17.33, indicating a potential upside of 396.66%. Given Delcath Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than PetVivo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

25.7% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of PetVivo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetVivo has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and PetVivo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -757.05% -1,396.28% -124.69% PetVivo -1,931.96% -149.52% -116.68%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Delcath Systems and PetVivo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $3.56 million 8.43 -$25.65 million ($3.79) -0.92 PetVivo $120,000.00 190.12 -$5.01 million ($0.83) -2.72

PetVivo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delcath Systems. PetVivo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PetVivo beats Delcath Systems on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO is the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About PetVivo

(Get Rating)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include 17 therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

