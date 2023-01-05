Financial Insights Inc. Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.59. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

