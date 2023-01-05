Financial Insights Inc. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Financial Insights Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares in the last quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,384,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,350,000 after purchasing an additional 760,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $4,160,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VTI opened at $192.10 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $242.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its 200 day moving average is $195.52.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

