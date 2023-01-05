Financial Insights Inc. Grows Stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE)

Financial Insights Inc. raised its stake in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF (BATS:VOTE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 399.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 425.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period.

Engine No.1 Transform 500 ETF Stock Performance

BATS VOTE opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26.

