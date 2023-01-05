Financial Insights Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Financial Insights Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 243.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3,545.5% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 457.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 144.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000.

iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of REZ opened at $69.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $66.03 and a 12-month high of $100.05.

