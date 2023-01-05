Financial Insights Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Insights Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Financial Insights Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Financial Insights Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3,881.0% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,913,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,375,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664,130 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,850.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,393,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,800,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,667 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $43,211,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 103.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,274,000 after purchasing an additional 696,109 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $50.20 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.08.

