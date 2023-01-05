Financial Insights Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.13.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

