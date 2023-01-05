Financial Insights Inc. Acquires Shares of 73,583 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 73,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 3.3% of Financial Insights Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,272,000 after acquiring an additional 319,294 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,898,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,145,000 after buying an additional 1,459,810 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,736,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,899,000 after buying an additional 234,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,438,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,531,000 after buying an additional 709,560 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.19 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.43. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

