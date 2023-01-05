Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 204,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 146.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 79.2% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 11,458 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.89 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

