Financial Insights Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 67.2% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 16,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 85,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 189,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.72.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $34.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

