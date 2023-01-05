Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF (BATS:FPFD – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.88. Approximately 8,824 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Preferred Securities & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.