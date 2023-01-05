FIDELIS iM LLC Sells 264 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

FIDELIS iM LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. FIDELIS iM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $15,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $205.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.58 and a 200-day moving average of $205.81. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $253.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

