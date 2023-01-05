FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Up to $16.10

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.10, but opened at $16.70. FibroGen shares last traded at $18.12, with a volume of 3,142 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday.

FibroGen Trading Up 13.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average is $13.92.

Insider Activity at FibroGen

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

In related news, CEO Enrique A. Conterno sold 2,543 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total transaction of $40,153.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,689,945.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold 6,943 shares of company stock valued at $107,127 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in FibroGen by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 280,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 16,842 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FibroGen during the first quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 204.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 732,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,801,000 after purchasing an additional 491,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

