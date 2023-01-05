Fei USD (FEI) Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Fei USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fei USD has a total market cap of $424.79 million and $2.39 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00013254 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037598 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040922 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001298 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00019469 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00234090 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.98271702 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $1,624,353.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

