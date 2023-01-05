Fei USD (FEI) Market Cap Hits $418.86 Million

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. One Fei USD token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00005853 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fei USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Fei USD has a total market cap of $418.86 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00013075 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00040096 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001188 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00019074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00234152 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Fei USD Profile

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 426,116,733 tokens and its circulating supply is 424,996,178 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 426,116,732.6917724 with 424,996,177.78890556 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.99854557 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $2,131,353.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fei USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fei USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fei USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

