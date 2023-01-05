FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $179.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $179.00 price objective on FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $211.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.84.

FDX stock opened at $181.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.57. The stock has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

