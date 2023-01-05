Fantom (FTM) Reaches Market Cap of $603.56 Million

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $603.56 million and approximately $95.19 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Fantom coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Fantom alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 175.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.73 or 0.00444277 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $375.07 or 0.02229879 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,105.33 or 0.30352557 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom was first traded on June 16th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 3,175,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,768,196,728 coins. The Reddit community for Fantom is https://reddit.com/r/fantomfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation. Fantom’s official Twitter account is @fantomfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fantom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG-based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.