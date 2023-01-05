Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,512,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306,947 shares during the quarter. Exelon accounts for approximately 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.15% of Exelon worth $56,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 20.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,209,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,439,591,000 after acquiring an additional 15,573,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,862,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,787 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,535,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,652,824,000 after buying an additional 2,339,235 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 645.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,819,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,085,000 after buying an additional 23,220,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,866,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,860,000 after buying an additional 1,595,167 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.53.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.51. The stock had a trading volume of 112,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.60. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

