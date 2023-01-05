Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Director Frank J. Williams Sells 110,000 Shares

Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $2,986,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,904.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Evolent Health stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,282,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,413. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $39.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -174.32 and a beta of 1.56.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $352.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.57 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. On average, research analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Evolent Health by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its stake in shares of Evolent Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 40,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EVH. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Evolent Health from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

