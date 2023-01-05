Evmos Price Tops $0.37 (EVMOS)

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00002175 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market capitalization of $109.85 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

