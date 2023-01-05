Evmos (EVMOS) Trading Up 22.6% This Week

Evmos (EVMOS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00002118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Evmos has traded up 22.6% against the U.S. dollar. Evmos has a market capitalization of $106.96 million and $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Evmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

