Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) is Grace & White Inc. NY’s 6th Largest Position

Grace & White Inc. NY lessened its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Everest Re Group comprises approximately 2.9% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.13% of Everest Re Group worth $13,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RE. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everest Re Group by 248.1% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Everest Re Group Stock Performance

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $341.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $327.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.33. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $244.57 and a one year high of $341.38.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.49 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.29%.

Insider Activity

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total transaction of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,454,690.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.00, for a total transaction of $772,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.38, for a total value of $222,166.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,454,690.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,759 shares of company stock valued at $2,171,162. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

