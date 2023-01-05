Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.
ETCMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.38) to €9.70 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective for the company.
Eutelsat Communications Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.30.
Eutelsat Communications Cuts Dividend
About Eutelsat Communications
Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

