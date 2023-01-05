Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.21.

ETCMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €10.70 ($11.38) to €9.70 ($10.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eutelsat Communications from €13.00 ($13.83) to €11.00 ($11.70) in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Eutelsat Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a €7.50 ($7.98) price objective for the company.

Shares of ETCMY opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.26. Eutelsat Communications has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.1726 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.13%.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions. The company offers its services under the Eutelsat brand directly and through distributors.

