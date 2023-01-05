Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

Etsy Stock Up 3.1 %

ETSY stock opened at $117.11 on Thursday. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of -21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Etsy

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $1,891,929.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,736,855.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.98, for a total value of $136,866.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,572 shares of company stock worth $24,315,187. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 86,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,336,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,414 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 529.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 41,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 34,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

