Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $18.53 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $490.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.53 or 0.00110195 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,819.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000433 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.52 or 0.00443039 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00020922 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $151.98 or 0.00903608 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001993 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.62 or 0.00604151 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005983 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00256691 BTC.
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.21 or 0.00239075 BTC.
Ethereum Classic Coin Profile
Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,808,839 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.
Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
