Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Short Interest Update

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the November 30th total of 2,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESTA. Mizuho began coverage on Establishment Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on Establishment Labs from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Establishment Labs Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ESTA traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,223. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.60 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95. Establishment Labs has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.56, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Institutional Trading of Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $38.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.55 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 49.50% and a negative return on equity of 209.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 16.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 100.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 45.7% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 496,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,092,000 after acquiring an additional 155,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 92.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander, as well as distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

