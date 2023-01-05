Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Short Interest Update

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 890,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPRT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.94.

Institutional Trading of Essential Properties Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,034,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,185 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,275,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,507 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,118,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,288,000 after purchasing an additional 92,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,324,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,067,000 after purchasing an additional 505,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,807,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,638,000 after purchasing an additional 59,194 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Price Performance

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE EPRT traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $22.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,005,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 7.58 and a current ratio of 7.58. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $29.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.25%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

