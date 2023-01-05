Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $57.53

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.53 and last traded at $57.58, with a volume of 21487 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.94.

Equity Residential Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.31.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,848. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 84.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

