Equatorial Energia (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Trading Down 5.4%

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.14.

Equatorial Energia Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86.

Equatorial Energia Company Profile

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Brazil. It operates through Energy Distribution, Transmission, Renewables, Distributed Generation, Sanitation, Energy Trading, Telecommunications, and Services segments. The company distributes electric energy in the 217 municipalities of Maranhão State with a concession area of approximately 332,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.5 million consumers; 144 municipalities of Pará State with a concession area covering 1,248,000 square kilometers serving approximately 2.6 million consumers; 224 municipalities of Piauí State with a concession area covering 251,000 square kilometers serving approximately 1.3 million consumers; 102 municipalities of Alagoas State with a concession area covering 27,848 square kilometers serving approximately 1.2 million consumers; 16 municipalities of Amapá State serving approximately 209,000 consumers; and 72 municipalities of Rio de Janeiro State serving approximately 1.8 million consumers.

