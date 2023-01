ENTREC (TSE:ENT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ENTREC Co. (TSE:ENT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.03. ENTREC shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 22,000 shares changing hands.

ENTREC Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,964.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of C$3.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17.

ENTREC Company Profile

ENTREC Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides heavy haul transportation and crane solutions to the oil and natural gas, construction, petrochemical, mining, and power generation industries in Canada and the United States. As of March 10, 2020, the company operated from 11 locations throughout Alberta, North Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and Wyoming with a fleet of 160 cranes and picker trucks, 720 multi-wheeled trailers, and 185 tractors, as well as 350 lines of specialized platform trailers.

