Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $111.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENTG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Entegris from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet lowered Entegris from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entegris from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 14.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000,000 after purchasing an additional 67,884 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth about $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Stock Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $67.28 on Friday. Entegris has a twelve month low of $61.75 and a twelve month high of $141.82. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $993.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Entegris had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 9.08%. Analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.80%.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

