EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is Fractal Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,524,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 342,273 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream comprises 5.9% of Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fractal Investments LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $22,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,672,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 88,177 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 20.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,384,759 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 399,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,058,000 after purchasing an additional 85,675 shares during the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of ENLC opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 8.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 13,500 shares of EnLink Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $164,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 171,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,032.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.79.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.