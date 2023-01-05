EnGold Mines (CVE:EGM) Trading Up 61.5%

EnGold Mines Ltd. (CVE:EGM – Get Rating) was up 61.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 15,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 13,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

EnGold Mines Stock Up 61.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.82. The firm has a market cap of C$3.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11.

About EnGold Mines

EnGold Mines Ltd. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 25,750 hectares located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada. The company was formerly known as GWR Resources Inc and changed its name to EnGold Mines Ltd.

