EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) CEO Robert Paul Bennett Sells 28,000 Shares

EngageSmart, Inc. (NYSE:ESMT – Get Rating) CEO Robert Paul Bennett sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total value of $494,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,099,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,432,812.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $273,420.00.

On Monday, October 10th, Robert Paul Bennett sold 14,000 shares of EngageSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total value of $286,860.00.

Shares of ESMT traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,144. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.78. EngageSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $24.68. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.28 and a beta of 0.43.

EngageSmart ( NYSE:ESMT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. EngageSmart had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.51 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EngageSmart, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 201,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EngageSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EngageSmart by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

ESMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EngageSmart in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on EngageSmart from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on EngageSmart from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EngageSmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

EngageSmart, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service based customer engagement software and integrated payment solutions. It operates through two segments, Enterprise Solutions and SMB (small and medium sized business) Solutions. The company offers SimplePractice, an end-to-end practice management and electronic health record platform for health and wellness professionals to manage their practices; and InvoiceCloud, an electronic bill presentment and payment solution that helps government, utility, and financial services customers to digitize billing, client communications, and collections.

