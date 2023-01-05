Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.91

Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (TSE:EFR – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:UUUU) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.91 and traded as low as C$8.35. Energy Fuels shares last traded at C$8.40, with a volume of 472,367 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on EFR. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Energy Fuels Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 818.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 19.23 and a current ratio of 27.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Energy Fuels Company Profile

In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.19, for a total transaction of C$158,213.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,266,257.98.

(Get Rating)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

