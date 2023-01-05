Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,100 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the November 30th total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Energem Stock Performance

Energem stock remained flat at $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,342. Energem has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in Energem by 517.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 339,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 284,273 shares in the last quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Energem in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Energem in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000.

Energem Company Profile

Energem Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the energy industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

