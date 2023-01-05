Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Has $295,000 Stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 55.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 70.4% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000.

Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of IYR stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,598,857. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.42. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $114.91.

Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

