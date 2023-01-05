Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Short Interest Up 6.2% in December

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,750,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the November 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 697,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Encompass Health Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE EHC opened at $59.60 on Thursday. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.59.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 15.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Encompass Health news, Director Greg D. Carmichael purchased 1,830 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.67 per share, for a total transaction of $100,046.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,549.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,010,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,669,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

