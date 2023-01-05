Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Short Interest Update

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the November 30th total of 10,560,000 shares. Approximately 8.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.7 days.

ESRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Empire State Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESRT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. Empire State Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.24 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 116.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,206,000 after acquiring an additional 60,343 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 711.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,416,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,584 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 35,694 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 10.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 91,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,356 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

