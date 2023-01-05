Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Receives $7.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESRT. TheStreet cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empire State Realty Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 78,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Empire State Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE ESRT opened at $6.86 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a current ratio of 7.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.17, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the World's Most Famous Building.

