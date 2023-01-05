ELIS (XLS) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $64.83 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, ELIS has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $64.83 million and approximately $992.39 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001924 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00041190 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005931 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00019398 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00234086 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003782 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About ELIS

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32222336 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

