Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.86

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.86, but opened at $8.57. Eldorado Gold shares last traded at $8.61, with a volume of 3,483 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $217.70 million during the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 49.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $894,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 123,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 8,421,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,816,000 after buying an additional 2,192,659 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,512,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eldorado Gold

(Get Rating)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.