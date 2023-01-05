Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2023

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Elastic

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

See Also

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.