Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target Cut to $62.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ESTC. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Elastic to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Elastic from $136.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

NYSE:ESTC opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 52-week low of $48.63 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.38.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 24.46%. The business had revenue of $264.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,035,236. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Elastic news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 1,324 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $70,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,148 shares in the company, valued at $4,831,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,619 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $193,978.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,035,236. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,194 shares of company stock worth $994,473 over the last ninety days. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 9.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,616,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,557,000 after purchasing an additional 259,742 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

