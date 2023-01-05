Efforce (WOZX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $208,743.80

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Efforce token can currently be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000260 BTC on popular exchanges. Efforce has a market capitalization of $23.08 million and approximately $208,743.80 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Efforce has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Efforce Profile

Efforce was first traded on December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. Efforce’s official message board is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

